Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.
In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
