QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 1.1%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.58 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.13). Approximately 39,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 194,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.13).

QUIZ Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £13.47 million and a PE ratio of 556.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About QUIZ

(Get Rating)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2021, it operated through 61 standalone stores and 119 concessions in the United Kingdom; 5 standalone stores and 15 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; three standalone stores in Spain; 76 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.