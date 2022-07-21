RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.90. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 7,110 shares traded.

RADCOM Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in RADCOM by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 91,042 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in RADCOM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RADCOM in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.