RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.54

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.90. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 7,110 shares traded.
RADCOM Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
Further Reading
