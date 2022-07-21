Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.36% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,020,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128,053 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

