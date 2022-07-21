Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) vs. Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Financial Survey

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rambus and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.27%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $328.30 million 8.02 $18.33 million ($0.42) -56.83 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rambus and Natcore Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -12.68% 17.27% 12.39% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rambus beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

