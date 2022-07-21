Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.81 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $106.85 million and $18.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 121,911,260 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

