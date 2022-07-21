Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 34,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,990. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

