Realio Network Market Capitalization Reaches $238,963.86 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $238,963.86 and $184,570.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00391729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network.

Realio Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.