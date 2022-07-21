Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF) Shares Down 31.2%

Shares of Recharge Resources Ltd. (OTC:SLLTF – Get Rating) dropped 31.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 4,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Recharge Resources Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Recharge Resources
Recharge Resources Ltd., a resource exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Brussels Creek property comprises 17 claims covering 1350.43 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake nickel project covering an area of 3,170.47 hectares located in central British Columbia.
