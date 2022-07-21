Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RCN opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.58. The company has a market capitalization of £192.77 million and a PE ratio of 2,041.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. Redcentric has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 141 ($1.69).

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.34), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($55,797.82). In other Redcentric news, insider Nick Bate purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($59,294.68). Also, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.34), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($55,797.82).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

