Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 499,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,530,879 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

