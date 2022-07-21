Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

APD stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,823. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average of $248.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

