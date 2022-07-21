Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000.

ITM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,119. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

