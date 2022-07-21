Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 131.3% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 77,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. 12,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.