Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $635.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,384. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $622.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.94.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

