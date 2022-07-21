Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.72. 288,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.