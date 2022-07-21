Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,968 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.08. 171,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,794. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

