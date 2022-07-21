Render Token Market Cap Hits $140.72 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $140.72 million and approximately $16.12 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,953.69 or 1.00006883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.