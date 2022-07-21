renDOGE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $223,955.04 and $54.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001775 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.