Rewardiqa (REW) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $15,109.44 and $7.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004558 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00085083 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

