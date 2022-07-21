Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

