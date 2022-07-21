Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.87-$1.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.82. 50,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,409,000 after acquiring an additional 342,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,644,000 after acquiring an additional 165,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $11,047,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

