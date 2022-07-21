RioDeFi (RFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $549,045.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $549,045.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 300,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

