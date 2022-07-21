Rise (RISE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Rise (RISE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $173,876.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,538,008 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

