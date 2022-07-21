Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.19–$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.91 billion.

Rite Aid Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 62,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,530. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 243,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 183,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 86,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

