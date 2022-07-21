Ritocoin (RITO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Ritocoin (RITO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $77,140.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,710,015,251 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,688,984 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.

