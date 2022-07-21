Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 4,126 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,998.33%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.