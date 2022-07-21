Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

VVV stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

