Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHR opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.