Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $191,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

