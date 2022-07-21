Riverwater Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $213.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.12 and a 200-day moving average of $226.73. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $192.40 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

