RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,097,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RLI by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

