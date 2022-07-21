Robert W. Baird Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $116.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.11.

NYSE ALLE opened at $101.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average of $112.07. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

