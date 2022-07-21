Robert W. Baird Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $153.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.97% from the company’s current price.

PTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

