Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.97. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 1,742 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.