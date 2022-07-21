Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.97. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 1,742 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.