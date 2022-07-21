Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.06.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$557.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.86 and a 1-year high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$725.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Seguin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

