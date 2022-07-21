Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT Lowered to GBX 360

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 575 ($6.87) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.50.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 7,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.