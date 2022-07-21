Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2698 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Royal Mail Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 575 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Peel Hunt cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.40.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Articles

