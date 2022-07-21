Rublix Hits One Day Volume of $264.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $543,367.03 and $264.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014931 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.
Rublix Profile
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.
Rublix Coin Trading
