SAFE2 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00330743 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015501 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001710 BTC.
About SAFE2
SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure.
Buying and Selling SAFE2
