Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,601. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $67.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,588 shares of company stock valued at $324,827. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth about $174,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

