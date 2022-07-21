Sakura (SKU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $150,374.00

Sakura (SKU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Sakura has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Sakura coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $150,374.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sakura

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars.

