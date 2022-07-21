Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

