Saltoro Capital LP Purchases 6,828 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,317 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. 15,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

