SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €105.00 ($106.06) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($106.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($121.21) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($131.31) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 0.9 %

ETR SAP traded up €0.84 ($0.85) on Thursday, reaching €90.72 ($91.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,193,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €90.48 and its 200-day moving average is €100.08. SAP has a 1-year low of €83.84 ($84.69) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($131.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.