SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $361.00 at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $389.00 to $361.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $383.06.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,883,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

