Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Lifted by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 4.1% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,994 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 107,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,917,997. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

