Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Reduced by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.81. 56,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,815. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

