Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Lowered by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

