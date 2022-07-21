Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Raised by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,478 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. 29,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,550. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

